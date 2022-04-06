UP: FIR Filed After Video Shows Crowd Raising Slogans, 1 Atop Mosque in Ghazipur

Ghazipur Police on Monday, 4 April, registered an FIR against unidentified persons for raising slogans and climbing atop a mosque in Gahmar village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district.

A video of the incident has also been shared on social media, in which the group can be heard singing raucously and raising religious slogans, while a youth is visible waving a saffron flag on top of the mosque's roof as well.

SP Ghazipur Ram Badan Singh told The Quint that the incident took place on 2 April and while no arrests have been made yet, they have identified the person who climbed atop the Jama Masjid as a 14 to15-year-old boy.