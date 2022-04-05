The New York Times Didn't Claim That AAP's Gujarat Rally Made a World Record
A massive crowd gathered in support of AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann at the Gujarat roadshow on 2 April.
A viral photo showing a New York Times' article on the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) recent rally in Gujarat claims that the gathering set a world record of the highest number of people – nearly 25 crore.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal recently held a huge roadshow in Ahmedabad, where elections are due later this year. Kejriwal was accompanied by newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
However, we found that the screenshot is fake and no such story was published by the publication.
CLAIM
Several people shared the screenshot taking a dig at The New York Times stating that the daily stated a number much higher than the actual population of the state.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We checked with the headline 'Aam Aadmi Party sets world record of gathering highest number of people in a political rally' and found no such article under the India section of The New York Times.
We then came across a tweet by the daily which clarified that the screenshot is a "mocked up image".
On comparing the morphed screenshot with an original live article of The New York Times, we noticed glaring differences.
The "live" button and the dateline on both of the articles are different. The original article has a red bold button with a dateline which is missing in the morphed screenshot.
The font and the capitalisation is also different between the two.
The rally's photo used in the viral screenshot was tweeted by Bhagwant Mann on 2 April.
AAP'S ROADSHOW IN GUJARAT
Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann addressed a rally in Ahmedabad on 2 April where Kejriwal stated that he will end corruption in Gujarat if AAP gets a chance in the state.
They held a massive roadshow in Nikol, Ahmedabad. It started from Mata Khodiyar temple in Nikol and ended at Bapunagar under heavy police presence.
Although, the roadshow witnessed a huge crowd, the claim stating that The New York Times' report about 25 crore people gathering to support AAP in Gujarat and setting a world record is fake.
