Disturbing Video From Uttarakhand's Kaliyar Shared With False Communal Angle

The video is being shared with claims that refer to the man as 'Ayaan', who allegedly killed his Hindu girlfriend and "packed (her) in a suitcase" as she refused to marry him.

Some posts with the same claim also made a reference to 'Love Jihad' and placed the incident at Piran Kaliyar, Uttarakhand.

(Note: We have refrained from including any links to the video due to the distressing nature of the visuals.)