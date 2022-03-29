Disturbing Video From Uttarakhand's Kaliyar Shared With False Communal Angle

The disturbing clip from Kaliyar shows a man caught carrying a woman's dead body in a bag.
(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
A disturbing video of a man caught with a suitcase containing a woman's corpse is being widely shared on social media, with a communal claim that a Muslim man, purportedly identified as 'Ayaan', killed his Hindu girlfriend in Kaliyar, Uttarakhand.
However, the gruesome incident is not communal in nature. As per Kaliyar Sharif Police SO Dharmendra Rathi, both the deceased and the accused, identified as Ramsa and Gulzeb respectively, were from the same community. He further stated that there was no communal angle to the incident and that both were distant relatives.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with claims that refer to the man as 'Ayaan', who allegedly killed his Hindu girlfriend and "packed (her) in a suitcase" as she refused to marry him.
Some posts with the same claim also made a reference to 'Love Jihad' and placed the incident at Piran Kaliyar, Uttarakhand.
(Note: We have refrained from including any links to the video due to the distressing nature of the visuals.)
The disturbing video was widely shared.
The claim was shared by many on both Facebook and Twitter.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using keywords, we looked for news reports on the murder in Kaliyar. The results led us to a News18 Hindi article, which also carried a photo of the accused.
This report mentioned that the incident occurred at a guest house at Piran Kaliyar, Uttarakhand, where the couple was staying. It identified the accused as one Gulbez and noted that the hotel staff grew suspicious when Gulbez was stepping out of the hotel and was barely managing to carry the suitcase with him.
The hotel staff stopped Gulbez and made him open the suitcase, where they saw the woman's corpse and called the police, said the report.
A link to the story can be found here.
It also carried a byte by the Haridwar (Rural) SP Pramendra Dobhal, who told reporters that Gulzeb had been arrested under IPC section 302 (punishment for murder) and the suitcase with the corpse, clothes and a knife had been seized in connection to the case.
The Quint contacted Station Officer Dharmendra Rathi of Kaliyar Sharif Police station in Uttarakhand, who denied any communal angle to the murder that took place on Thursday, 24 March.
Clearly, the disturbing video of a murder in Kaliyar, Uttarakhand is being shared with a false communal 'Love Jihad' angle.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)