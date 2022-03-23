Video of Gruesome Murder From Rajasthan Shared With False Communal Spin

A graphic video showing a group of men brutally thrashing and killing a man on a road at night is being widely shared across social media platforms to claim that Muslim youth surrounded and thrashed Hindus returning after celebrating Holi in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

However, we found that the incident was not from Uttar Pradesh. The video shows a dispute between hotel owners and a guest in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where the two groups quarrelled after consuming alcohol in Vaishali Nagar.

Inspector Heeralal Saini of Vaishali Nagar confirmed to The Quint that all parties involved were from the Hindu community and that there was no communal angle to the incident.