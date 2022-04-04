46 Arrested, 7 Detained in Rajasthan Over Communal Violence in Karauli
The clashes led to arson as shops and vehicles were set ablaze, while over two dozen people sustained injuries.
Two days after communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli, the police on Monday, 4 April, arrested 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation in relation to the stone-pelting incident.
“13 accused have been arrested in connection with the incident in the case registered at Police Station Karauli and 33 people have been arrested for violating curfew order. 7 people have been detained for questioning. A total of 21 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were also seized by the police,” Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Bharatpur Range, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra was quoted as saying on news agency ANI.
Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district on Saturday and internet services were shut down after stones were pelted during a ‘Shobha Yatra’ procession that day.
What Had Happened?
Communal clashes had erupted in Karauli on Saturday after a bike rally organised on the occasion of the Hindu new year allegedly met with a stone-pelting incident as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between two groups.
The clashes led to arson as shops and vehicles were set ablaze, while over two dozen people sustained injuries.
A day after the clash, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a statement to media said, "Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state."
Rajasthan's Additional Director General (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria in a media statement had said:
"There was a bike rally being organised on the occasion of Hindu new year. When the bike rally reached the bazar, there was some stone pelting, which soon resulted in stone pelting from both sides and incidents of arson. Around two dozen people were injured, one of whom had suffered serious injuries. He has been referred to Jaipur for further treatment."
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.