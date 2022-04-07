No, This Fight Didn't Break Out In the National Assembly Of Pakistan

Fact-check|The claim states that the video shows a fight between members of the Parliament at Pakistan's National Assembly ahead of the no-confidence motion.
A video is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows Pakistani Members of Parliament fighting amongst themselves inside the Assembly hall before the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.
In the video, people can be seen violently hitting, slapping and throwing shoes at each other.
However, the video in circulation is an old one from March 2021 and shows a fight between members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Sindh state Assembly.
CLAIM
Sharing the video, one user wrote, "Fresh visuals from #Pakistan National Assembly ahead of #NoConfidenceMotion. MPs are kicking and punching each other. This is what #ImranKhan gave to Pakistan #PTIGovernment Section 144. (sic)"
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The viral video has a logo as well as a watermark of 'Kanak News', which is an Odisha based channel.
The viral video carries a logo of 'Kanak News'.
On conducting a keyword search using 'Kanak News Pakistan assembly fight' as the keywords, we found the original video uploaded on 4 March 2021 on their YouTube channel.
The over four minute long video was titled 'Kick Punches Between Leaders In Pakistan's Sindh Assembly'.
The same sequence of events shown in the viral video could be seen in the original video.
Next, we looked for other news reports on the incident and came across an article dated 3 March 2021 by Dawn, a newspaper in Pakistan.
It carried a screenshot from the video and mentioned that on 2 March 2021, the provincial Assembly witnessed a brawl between members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) after PTI alleged that three of its MPAs from Sindh went “missing”.
Report by Dawn explained the brawl that took place at the Sindh Assembly in March 2021.
Evidently, an old video which dates back to March 2021 is from the Sindh Assembly which is being shared with false claims about showing the recent fight at the Pakistan National Assembly ahead of the no-confidence motion.
