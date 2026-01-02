WebQoof Recap: Around Bangladesh, Manipulated Video of PM Modi, Deepfake & More

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: Around Bangladesh, Manipulated Video of PM Modi, Deepfake & More

Read Team WebQoof's recap to find out our top five fact-checks from this week.

From an AI-generated image of ex-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar going viral to an AI-manipulated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being circulated with incorrect claims, read our recap to find out our top five fact-checks from this week.

1. AI-Generated Image of Kuldeep Sengar Getting Released & Garlanded Goes Viral

An image which showed ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being garlanded after what seems like his release from prison eight years after his conviction in the 2017 Unnao rape case went viral on social media platforms.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source:X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

However, we found that the viral image was AI-generated and there was no evidence to prove that Sengar was released and garlanded by a crowd.

Read our fact-check here.

2. Bangladeshi Hindu Man Asking for Help Amid Unrest? No, Video Is AI-Generated

A video of a man walking down a road and speaking directly to the camera, while a few buildings in the background could be seen on fire, was being circulated on social media platforms.

Users shared the clip saying that it showed a Hindu man in Bangladesh seeking help against violence.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

The truth is that the video was created using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and did not show real visuals.

You can read our full story here.

3. This Video of PM Modi Reminding Bangladesh of 1971 War Is AI-Manipulated

A video that purportedly showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking about the saffronisation of the Indian Army and reminding Bangladesh of the 1971 war went viral on social media as his recent statements.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, we found that the original video had been manipulated using the help of AI tools to mislead the viewers. We did not find any evidence to prove that PM Modi made such remarks.

Read our fact-check here.

4. Clip of Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul Talking About Army Resignations Is a Deepfake

A video report purportedly aired by NDTV was being shared to claim that journalist Aditya Raj Kaul recently reported about 15 Indian Army officers resigning over a few days, citing extra judicial operations in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

In reality, the video was a deepfake and did not show an authentic report aired by NDTV. Moreover, there were no available credible sources to corroborate the claims made in the viral report.

You can read our full story here.

5. Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Christmas Tree Set on Fire in United Kingdom

A video of flames engulfing a Christmas tree inside what appeared to be a shopping center was going viral on the internet as recent visuals from the United Kingdom.

Those sharing the clip claimed that Muslims had set the tree on fire.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X /Screenshot)

Team WebQoof found that the video dated back to December 2024 and actually showed a Christmas tree catching fire reportedly due to a short circuit in Chengdu, China.

Read our fact-check here.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

