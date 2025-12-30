This Video of PM Modi Reminding Bangladesh of 1971 War Is AI-Manipulated

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi purportedly talking about the saffronisation of the Indian Army and reminding Bangladesh of the 1971 war is going viral on social media platforms as his recent remarks.
What did the post say?: The X (formerly Twitter) user shared the clip with a caption that said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering a speech during the inauguration of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow; "Bangladesh should forget that Pakistan would help them if India initiates an onslaught. We know the extremist Field Marshal of Pakistan & we know how to hurt him too. Bangladesh should not forget our favours of 1971."
What are the facts?: There is no evidence to prove that PM Modi indeed made such statements. The original video has been manipulated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to mislead the viewers.
How did we find that out?: On conducting a simple keyword search on YouTube, we found the full version of PM Modi's speech during the inauguration of Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
It was posted on 26 December on the official channel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The video's title said, "PM Modi Addresses the Nation at Inauguration of Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow."
The speech's transcription in English was available on the official website of PM India.
We did not find any mention of Pakistan as well as Bangladesh in PM Modi's address. This indicated us towards the possibility of the viral clip being an AI-manipulated one.
What did a detection tool show?: We noticed that the viral video lacked the usual tone heard in speeches made by the Prime Minister.
Team WebQoof then passed it through an AI detection tool named 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.
Three detectors of the tool showed conclusive results indicating that the video was likely AI-generated/manipulated.
Conclusion: Evidently, the video of PM Modi has been manipulated using AI and is being shared to mislead the viewers.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)