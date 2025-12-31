Unrelated Clip From a Protest in Chhattisgarh Linked To ‘Save Aravallis’ Protest

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Unrelated Clip From a Protest in Chhattisgarh Linked To ‘Save Aravallis’ Protest

This video shows a protest against a cement plant in a village in Chhattisgarh.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is from Chhattisgarh and is not related to the 'Save Aravallis' protest.</p></div>
Fact-Check: This video is from Chhattisgarh and is not related to the 'Save Aravallis' protest.

(Source: The Quint) 

Amid the ongoing controversy about the Supreme Court's order on the Aravalli Hills and Ranges, a video showing a huge crowd on the streets is being shared on social media to claim that it shows a 'Save Aravallis' protest.

News outlet Prabhat Khabar also shared this video as one from the Aravalli protests.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as the video shows a protest against a proposed chemical plant in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh.

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a video on Instagram by user Dinesh Chaturvedi which featured the same clip as the viral video.

  • The post was shared on 7 December and noted that it was from Khairagarh, Chhattisgarh, against Shree Cement.

  • Team WebQoof, then, ran a relevant keyword search and found a post by news organisation News18 Chhattisgarh from 6 December, which, featured similar visuals as the viral video.

  • It noted, "Khairagarh- Farmers' Protest Against Shri Cement Plant, Demonstration Against the Proposed Cement Plant in the District, Farmers from Villages Arrived in Chuikhidan with 300 Tractors, Thousands of Villagers from 40 Villages Joined the Movement." (sic.)

  • Zee News reported that farmers from about forty villages in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan district protested strongly against the proposed Shree Cement Limited limestone quarry and cement plant project on 7 December.

  • The farmers demanded the cancellation of the scheduled public hearing and opposed the project over fears that it would destroy fertile agricultural land and harm the environment.

  • They submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and even clashed with police while pressing for their demands, arguing that the development threatens their land and livelihoods.

Conclusion: A video from Chhattisgarh showing a protest against a proposed chemical plant is being falsely linked to the 'Save Aravallis' protest.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

