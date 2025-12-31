Unrelated Clip From a Protest in Chhattisgarh Linked To ‘Save Aravallis’ Protest

advertisement
Amid the ongoing controversy about the Supreme Court's order on the Aravalli Hills and Ranges, a video showing a huge crowd on the streets is being shared on social media to claim that it shows a 'Save Aravallis' protest.
News outlet Prabhat Khabar also shared this video as one from the Aravalli protests.
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a video on Instagram by user Dinesh Chaturvedi which featured the same clip as the viral video.
The post was shared on and noted that it was from Khairagarh, Chhattisgarh, against Shree Cement.
Team WebQoof, then, ran a relevant keyword search and found a post by news organisation News18 Chhattisgarh from 6 December, which, featured similar visuals as the viral video.
It noted, "Khairagarh- Farmers' Protest Against Shri Cement Plant, Demonstration Against the Proposed Cement Plant in the District, Farmers from Villages Arrived in Chuikhidan with 300 Tractors, Thousands of Villagers from 40 Villages Joined the Movement." (sic.)
Zee News reported that farmers from about forty villages in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan district protested strongly against the proposed Shree Cement Limited limestone quarry and cement plant project on 7 December.
The farmers demanded the cancellation of the scheduled public hearing and opposed the project over fears that it would destroy fertile agricultural land and harm the environment.
They submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and even clashed with police while pressing for their demands, arguing that the development threatens their land and livelihoods.
Conclusion: A video from Chhattisgarh showing a protest against a proposed chemical plant is being falsely linked to the 'Save Aravallis' protest.
