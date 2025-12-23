Unnao Case: Delhi HC Suspends Life Sentence, Grants Bail to Kuldeep Sengar

The Delhi High Court has suspended the life sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP leader convicted in the Unnao rape case, on 23 December 2025. The court's decision allows Sengar to be released on bail while he appeals his conviction, which was handed down by a trial court in December 2019.
The bench, comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, ordered Sengar to furnish a personal bond of ₹15 lakh and three sureties of the same amount. Additionally, he is prohibited from coming within a 5 km radius of the victim's residence and is required to report to the local police station once a week, as reported by Live Law.
In its ruling, the court emphasised the need for Sengar to remain available for the completion of his sentence if he is ultimately found guilty. The court also directed him not to threaten the victim or her family during the pendency of the appeal. The decision comes after Sengar had previously been granted interim bail for medical reasons, including cataract surgery, earlier this year.
“We are suspending the sentence. Personal bond of ₹15 lakh with three sureties of like amount... Not to come within 5 km radius of the residence of victim,” the court stated.
The Unnao rape case has been a significant legal battle, drawing national attention due to the involvement of a political figure and the subsequent murder of the victim's father. The Supreme Court had previously transferred the trial to Delhi to ensure a fair hearing, following concerns about the local judicial environment in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the The Hindu, the court's ruling will be reviewed in January 2026, when the appeal is set to be heard again. This timeline indicates the ongoing nature of legal proceedings in such sensitive cases.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.