Bangladeshi Hindu Man Asking for Help Amid Unrest? No, Video Is AI-Generated

A video showing a man strolling down a street while speaking to the camera, with a few structures in the background on fire, is being shared on social media.
The video purportedly shows a Bangladeshi Hindu man seeking help against violence.
Here's what he says in the clip:
"This is Bangladesh. It's nighttime. They will finish us off like Dipu Chandra Das. You can see for yourself what's happening. Share this video as much as possible so that someone can save us. I don't understand. Everything suddenly got ruined."
What we found: At first, we divided the clip into multiple screenshots to find if any credible news outlets had reported about it. However, we did not find anything to prove its validity.
The reverse image search led us to the source of the video, created by Instagram user 'tarobhaikuldeepp.'
The user wrote, "Violence again in Bangladesh today 23 December night live vlog. All of you support otherwise like Dipu Chandra Dash all Hindus will be killed in Bangladesh." (sic.)
The user’s profile had other videos featuring the same person, some allegedly filmed in Bangladesh and another shot at sea, showing the discovery of a broken container.
We, then, ran the video on AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter which revealed that the viral clip was created using AI and was not real.
Four parameters on this AI-detection tool concluded that the video was made using AI.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
(Source: Deepfake-O-Meter)
Additionally, the man in the viral clip also mispronounces Dipu Chandra Das's (a Hindu factory worker who was killed by a mob in Bangladesh) name as "Dipu Chadar," pointing out an anomaly, often present in AI-generated clips.
Conclusion: An AI-generated clip is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the dangerous reality of living in Bangladesh as a Hindu.
