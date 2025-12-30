ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Clip of Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul Talking About Army Resignations Is a Deepfake

The video has been altered using AI. There are no credible reports about Indian Army officers resigning over J&K.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video, claiming to show an NDTV report featuring journalist Aditya Raj Kaul is being shared on social media platform.

What's it about?: In the report, Kaul purportedly reports about 15 Indian Army officers resigning over a period of a few days, citing extra judicial operations in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), while warning people about trials related to war crimes in the future.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The video is a deepfake and does not show an authentic NDTV report by Kaul.

  • Additionally, there are no credible sources which corroborate the claim about Indian Army officers resigning over J&K.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How do we know?: We looked for the video on NDTV's YouTube channel and found one where Kaul was wearing the same clothing as seen in the viral clip.

  • In this report, Kaul discussed the Delhi Red Fort blast in November 2025 with author and journalist Francesca Marino.

  • They spoke about terror attacks and terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Balakot air strike, along with Marino's book on the JeM.

  • Since this video made no mention of Indian Army officers resigning, we were able to establish that the audio had been added onto these visuals.

  • On X, we came across a post by Kaul which acknowledged the misinformation being shared through the clip.

AI detector: We ran the video through Hiya's Deepfake Voice detector, which gave the audio an authenticity score of five out of 100, noting that it was likely a deepfake.

Conclusion: A deepfake of Aditya Raj Kaul is being shared on social media as a real clip of him reporting about Indian Army officers resigning.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Kashmir   Indian Army   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×