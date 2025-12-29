AI-Generated Image Showing Several Indian Business Tycoons Viral as Real

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Image Showing Several Indian Business Tycoons Viral as Real

AI-detection tools Sightengine and Hive Moderation revealed that the image was AI-generated.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This image is AI-generated.</p></div>
Fact-Check: This image is AI-generated.

(Source: The Quint) 

An image showing Indian business tycoons and industrialists such as the late Ratan Tata, the late Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and others enjoying together is being shared as a real incident.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this image is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

What we found: Firstly, we were unable to find any credible sources to prove the validity of the viral image.

  • Additionally, the individuals in the viral image appear to be of varying ages, some older, some younger, making the timeline unclear.

  • This led us to run the image on AI-detection platforms such as Hive Moderation and Sightengine, which revealed that the visual was 99 percent created using AI.

Here are the results by Hive Moderation. 

Here are the results by Sightengine.

Conclusion: An AI-generated image showing several Indian business tycoons is being shared as a real image on social media.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

