AI-Generated Image Showing Several Indian Business Tycoons Viral as Real

An image showing Indian business tycoons and industrialists such as the late Ratan Tata, the late Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and others enjoying together is being shared as a real incident.
What we found: Firstly, we were unable to find any credible sources to prove the validity of the viral image.
Additionally, the individuals in the viral image appear to be of varying ages, some older, some younger, making the timeline unclear.
This led us to run the image on AI-detection platforms such as Hive Moderation and Sightengine, which revealed that the visual was 99 percent created using AI.
Here are the results by Hive Moderation.
Here are the results by Sightengine.
Conclusion: An AI-generated image showing several Indian business tycoons is being shared as a real image on social media.
