Court Discharges Ex-BJP MLA Senger in Unnao Rape Survivor’s Accident
Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019 for raping the minor in 2017.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has discharged expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger in the 2019 car accident case of Unnao rape survivor.
Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019 for raping the minor in 2017.
Earlier in 2019, when the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling to meet her uncle Mahesh Singh, who was lodged in Rae Bareilly Jail, their car had collided with a truck, leading to the death of two of the victim’s aunts.
In a complaint filed by the Mahesh Singh, it was alleged that the accident was conspired by Senger and the other accused.
Earlier in August, a Delhi court had upheld the CBI investigation that had ruled out any foul play in the Unnao rape survivor's car accident in 2019.
Notably, on 4 March 2020, Sengar, his brother and five others were also convicted and sentenced to 10-years imprisonment for the custodial murder of the rape victim's father.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.