Old Image Passed off as Recent Visual of Anti-India Protest in Bangladesh

An image of a man sitting on a road on which "India Out" could be seen written is being circulated on social media platforms as a recent visual from Bangladesh.

What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium handle named '@FrontalForce', which has previously been called out for sharing misinformation, shared the photo with a caption that said, "A Bangladeshi protestor who was protesting against India on road was run over by a truck, admitted in hospital now in serious condition. (sic)"