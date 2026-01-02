Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Image Passed off as Recent Visual of Anti-India Protest in Bangladesh

Old Image Passed off as Recent Visual of Anti-India Protest in Bangladesh

Team WebQoof could trace the image back to at least February 2024.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
Fact-Check | The image is old and is being incorrectly shared as a recent one.
Fact-Check | The image is old and is being incorrectly shared as a recent one.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

An image of a man sitting on a road on which "India Out" could be seen written is being circulated on social media platforms as a recent visual from Bangladesh.

What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium handle named '@FrontalForce', which has previously been called out for sharing misinformation, shared the photo with a caption that said, "A Bangladeshi protestor who was protesting against India on road was run over by a truck, admitted in hospital now in serious condition. (sic)"

(Source: X/Screenshot)

What are the facts?: The image could be traced back to at least February 2024 and is being incorrectly shared as a recent visual. This makes the viral claim misleading.

How did we find that out?: On conducting a simple Google Lens search on the viral photo, we found the same visual uploaded by a news outlet named 'The Daily Inqilab'.

  • The report was published on 27 March 2024.

It was posted on 27 March 2024.

(Source: The Daily Inqilab/Screenshot)

Other sources: Team WebQoof found the same photo uploaded by a Facebook handle named 'Avishek Banerjee' on 12 February 2024.

  • Its caption said, "After Maldives, it is Dhaka, Bangladesh now… Why are we not been able to stay cordially with our neighbours?? Who is at fault or who are at fault??."

The photo was shared in February 2024.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral image is old and is being incorrectly shared as a recent one.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

