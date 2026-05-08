WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Surrounding West Bengal Polls, DRDO and More

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From unrelated videos being linked to the recently concluded assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, to AI-manipulated videos being shared to malign DRDO chairperson Samir Kamat, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
A video of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Samir V Kamat talking about the indigenously developed Agni 6 intercontinental missile is being shared on social media, in which he can be heard talking about instructions from Prime Minister Modi to purify and clean parts of the missile with cow urine and dung.
But, the video is an AI-altered one. In the original video, Kamat makes no mention of cow dung or cow urine.
You can read our fact-check here.
A viral post claims that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) transferred IPS Ajay Pal Sharma, who is known for being an "encounter specialist" in Uttar Pradesh, to West Bengal for five years after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the 2026 Assembly elections.
However, there are no credible sources to support this claim. Sharma was transferred to West Bengal during the elections as a police observer, not for five years by the MHA as claimed.
Read our fact-check here.
A video of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders, including MK Stalin, meeting All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) Edappadi K Palaniswami is being shared on the internet as a recent incident.
The claim comes after no party secured a clear majority in the recently conducted assembly elections.
What's the truth?: The video dates back to 2018, when Stalin had met the then CM Palaniswami at the Secretariat in Tamil Nadu. This meant that the viral claim was misleading.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video is going viral on the internet with the claim that it shows BJP supporters celebrating the party's victory in West Bengal with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.
Is it true?: No, the video shows a celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj after India's win at the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video showing people drowning in water as a boat capsizes has gone viral on social media, where people linked it to the recent cruise ship accident in the Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false. In reality, the video shows an accident that occurred in Bangladesh in December 2025.
Read our fact-check here.
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