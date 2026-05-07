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This Video Doesn’t Show BJP Supporters Celebrating Victory in West Bengal Polls

The video was found to show a celebration in Prayagraj after India's win at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is going viral on the internet with the claim that it shows Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrating the party's victory in West Bengal with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

What does the video show?: The video shows a crowd of people celebrating with Indian flags in hand.

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows a celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj after India's win at the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

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How did we find out? We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found an Instagram post sharing a video with a similar setting to the video in the claim.

  • The post, shared on 8 March 2026, shows people celebrating India's T20 World Cup win.

  • While observing the video, we noticed that a shop named Suman Ornaments, which is visible in the original claim, can be spotted in this video as well.

  • We ran a keyword search to find more videos sharing visuals from the celebration.

  • A YouTube video titled ' India T20 WC WIN: Loknath Prayagraj Erupts! 🔥 | The Wildest Celebration in India!', posted on 9 March 2026, shared similar visuals.

  • Since the location Loknath is mentioned in the title, we searched it on Google Maps and found Suman Ornaments.

  • In the YouTube video, we spotted a circular structure hanging, which is also present in the original claim.

  • We were also able to spot the same banner in both videos.

Conclusion: The video does not show BJP supporters celebrating their victory in West Bengal and instead shows a celebration in Prayagraj after India's win at the T20 World Cup 2026.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  BJP   Webqoof   Prayagraj 

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