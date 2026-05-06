Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Video Doesn’t Show Police Officers Celebrating BJP’s Win in West Bengal

This Video Doesn’t Show Police Officers Celebrating BJP’s Win in West Bengal

The video dates back to September 2022 and has no relation to the West Bengal elections.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared on the internet falsely claiming to show&nbsp;police officers celebrating the BJP's victory in West Bengal.</p></div>
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A video is being shared on the internet falsely claiming to show police officers celebrating the BJP's victory in West Bengal.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing police officers dancing in the streets is making the rounds on social media.

What is the claim?: The viral video is being shared with the claim that it shows police officers celebrating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video has been taken out of context and shows police officers celebrating Ganpati Visarjan in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

Also ReadAI-Generated Image Falsely Shared as One of Victims of Jabalpur Boat Tragedy

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a YouTube post that shared the same video before the elections.

  • The YouTube video was posted by a user named MaheshJakkani on 12 September 2022 and has the caption 'Ganesh Nimarjanam Viral Video', indicating that it is not related to the elections.

The YouTube video was posted on 12 September 2022. 

(Source:YouTube/Screenshot)

We ran a keyword search, which led us to another YouTube video, posted on 10 September 2022, with the caption 'Ganpati Visarjan Police dance. 2022 Kolhapur'.

The YouTube video was posted on 10 September 2022. 

(Source:YouTube/Screenshot)

The caption mentions that the video is from Kolhapur. Based on the landmarks visible in the background, we were able to find the location on Google Maps.

The landmarks that are visible in the background. 

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video was taken out of context and does not show police officers celebrating the BJP's win in West Bengal.

Also ReadFact-Check: Is This a Video of Jabalpur’s Bargi Dam Cruise Accident? No!

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