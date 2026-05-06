This Video Doesn’t Show Police Officers Celebrating BJP’s Win in West Bengal

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A video showing police officers dancing in the streets is making the rounds on social media.
What is the claim?: The viral video is being shared with the claim that it shows police officers celebrating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a YouTube post that shared the same video before the elections.
The YouTube video was posted by a user named MaheshJakkani on and has the caption 'Ganesh Nimarjanam Viral Video', indicating that it is not related to the elections.
We ran a keyword search, which led us to another YouTube video, posted on , with the caption 'Ganpati Visarjan Police dance. 2022 Kolhapur'.
The caption mentions that the video is from Kolhapur. Based on the landmarks visible in the background, we were able to find the location on Google Maps.
Conclusion: The video was taken out of context and does not show police officers celebrating the BJP's win in West Bengal.
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