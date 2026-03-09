For Years, Nothing Made Sense for Sanju Samson. Until One Night, Everything Did.

Then 25, Samson was at the peak of his powers. He had a 342-run IPL campaign for Rajasthan Royals, and over the last three seasons, he was the ninth-highest run-scorer.

What ignited the discourse, however, was not mere omission — it was the peculiar cruelty of contradiction. Days earlier, Samson had been named to the Bangladesh T20I series, his place seemingly assured. Yet in all three matches, he did not bat.

Samson ran the drinks for all three matches. And then, he was dropped from the squad entirely. Perhaps, there were faults in the way he ran drinks, for surely, they could not find fault with his batting. Because, to fault one’s batting, one has to give the player a chance to bat in the first place.

Samson did not offer any comment on his exclusion, but on Twitter (or whatever it is called these days), he posted an emoticon. Of a smiling face. The response it provoked was a quote from poet Iqbal Safipuri: Kaun jaane ki ek tabassum se // kitne mahfum-ey-ghum nikalte hain.