AI Videos Spread Unchecked During State Elections, Defying Labelling Rules

As assembly elections come to an end across Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a double-edged tool in political campaigning, driving outreach while also enabling the spread of misleading and manipulative content.

In February 2026, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) enforced amendments to the IT Intermediary Rules requiring clear disclosure and traceability of AI-generated content, while the Election Commission of India (ECI) cautioned political parties against the misuse of deepfakes and stressed proper labelling.

However, an analysis by Team WebQoof finds that compliance remains inconsistent. Between January and April 2026, at least 19 AI-generated videos linked to elections in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu were widely circulated, often without adequate disclosure, underscoring gaps between policy intent and on-ground practice.