Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Clip Of Crowd Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' In Howrah Is Not Related to WB Elections

Clip Of Crowd Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' In Howrah Is Not Related to WB Elections

We found that the video has no relation to the West Bengal election results announced on 4 May.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show BJP supporters celebrating at the Howrah Bridge after early trends showed the party crossing the majority mark in West Bengal.</p></div>
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A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show BJP supporters celebrating at the Howrah Bridge after early trends showed the party crossing the majority mark in West Bengal.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

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A video has been making the rounds on social media, claiming to show Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrating at the Howrah Bridge by chanting Jai Shri Ram after early trends showed the party crossing the majority mark in West Bengal.

  • The video has been shared extensively on social media, including by news organisations such as Pune Mirror and Times Now.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: Times Now Navbharat/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false as the video had been circulating even before the announcement of the election results on 4 May 2026.

Also ReadNo, This Video Doesn’t Show Civilians Being Assaulted During West Bengal Polls

How did we find this out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a couple of social media posts that shared the same video.

  • An Instagram account, indialive24.7 shared the same video on 9 March, 2026.

  • Its caption noted, 'A video circulating on social media shows a group of people chanting “Jai Shri Ram” while standing on the iconic Howrah Bridge in Kolkata.' There is no mention of elections in the post.

The post, shared by indialive24.7, was posted on 9 March. 

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

  • We found another post, shared by Instagram user, pradip.dac, which posted the same video on 9 March 2026.

  • The videos have been circulating since before the election results were announced, proving that they do not show BJP supporters celebrating the party's win.

The post, shared by pradip.dac, was posted on 9 March. 

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video does not show BJP supporters celebrating the party's win, as it has been circulating on social media before the election results were announced.

Also ReadEdited Clip Showing CPI(M) Members Singing Devotional Music Goes Viral Again

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