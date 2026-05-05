Clip Of Crowd Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' In Howrah Is Not Related to WB Elections

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A video has been making the rounds on social media, claiming to show Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrating at the Howrah Bridge by chanting Jai Shri Ram after early trends showed the party crossing the majority mark in West Bengal.
The video has been shared extensively on social media, including by news organisations such as Pune Mirror and Times Now.
How did we find this out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a couple of social media posts that shared the same video.
An Instagram account, indialive24.7 shared the same video on .
Its caption noted, 'A video circulating on social media shows a group of people chanting “Jai Shri Ram” while standing on the iconic Howrah Bridge in Kolkata.' There is no mention of elections in the post.
We found another post, shared by Instagram user, pradip.dac, which posted the same video on .
The videos have been circulating since before the election results were announced, proving that they do not show BJP supporters celebrating the party's win.
Conclusion: The video does not show BJP supporters celebrating the party's win, as it has been circulating on social media before the election results were announced.
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