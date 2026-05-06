Three Forces Behind West Bengal’s Shock Verdict

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning West Bengal is the largest single-election political shift in any major Indian state since the party came to power in 2014. It is larger than the BJP’s 2017 sweep of Uttar Pradesh. It is larger than the Trinamool Congress' own 2011 displacement of the Left Front.

The political vehicle that has structured Bengali politics for nearly 30 years is gone. One of the most consequential women in independent India’s politics has lost her seat, her state, and her party’s grip on power, all in a single counting day.

The BJP won 207 seats out of 293. The Trinamool won 80. The Congress holds two. Humayun Kabir’s TMC breakaway—Aam Janata Unnayan Party—holds two. The Left and the All India Secular Front hold one each.

This cannot be assimilated to anti-incumbency. The scale is too large.