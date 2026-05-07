Does This Video Show Recent Meeting Between DMK & AIADMK Leaders? No!

What's the claim?: Suspecting an alliance between DMK and AIADMK and other parties to form the new government in Tamil Nadu, the user insinuated that the clip showed a recent meeting.
The claim comes after no party secured a clear majority in the recently conducted assembly elections.
What's the truth?: The video dates back to 2018, when Stalin had met the then CM Palaniswami at the Secretariat in Tamil Nadu. This meant that the viral claim was misleading.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we performed a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video and found a news report published by Deccan Chronicle.
The report said that the then CM Palaniswami had met Stalin at the former's chamber in the Secretariat.
It mentioned that Stalin shared several steps for the government to resolve the crisis plaguing the transport sector.
Other sources: Next, we conducted a keyword search on YouTube in English and found the same visuals uploaded on the official channel of PuthiyathalaimuraiTV.
It was posted on 2 March 2018 with a title that said, "CM meets Stalin tomorrow consulting the cauvery issue! | #CauveryIssue #CM #MKStalin."
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being incorrectly shared as a recent one.
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