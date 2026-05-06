Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Image Falsely Shared as One of Victims of Jabalpur Boat Tragedy

AI-Generated Image Falsely Shared as One of Victims of Jabalpur Boat Tragedy

The image was found to be AI-generated, and there are no credible sources to support the validity of the claim.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated image has been going viral on social media with the claim that it shows&nbsp;a mother and son who were killed in the Jabalpur boat tragedy.</p></div>
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An AI-generated image has been going viral on social media with the claim that it shows a mother and son who were killed in the Jabalpur boat tragedy.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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An image has been making the rounds on social media claiming that it shows a mother and son who lost their lives to the Jabalpur cruise tragedy.

The tragedy happened on 30 April 2026, when a boat capsized in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, killing almost 13 people on the boat.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the image is AI-generated and does not show an actual photo of a mother and son who drowned in the Jabalpur cruise tragedy.

Also ReadClip Of Crowd Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' In Howrah Is Not Related to WB Elections

How did we find out the truth?: We conducted a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and couldn't find any credible sources which shared this image.

  • We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool, which confirmed that the image is 94.2 percent likely to be generated by AI.

Here are the results obtained on the AI-detection tool, Hive Moderation. 

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Clarification by Collector of Jabalpur: The collector of Jabalpur issued a clarification stating that the image is either AI-generated or from another source and has nothing to do with the Jabalpur cruise accident.

The clarification issued by the collector of Jabalpur. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared with a false claim that it shows a mother and son who drowned in the Jabalpur cruise tragedy.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Mamata Banerjee’s House on Fire

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