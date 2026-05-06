AI-Generated Image Falsely Shared as One of Victims of Jabalpur Boat Tragedy

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An image has been making the rounds on social media claiming that it shows a mother and son who lost their lives to the Jabalpur cruise tragedy.
The tragedy happened on 30 April 2026, when a boat capsized in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, killing almost 13 people on the boat.
How did we find out the truth?: We conducted a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and couldn't find any credible sources which shared this image.
We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool, which confirmed that the image is 94.2 percent likely to be generated by AI.
Clarification by Collector of Jabalpur: The collector of Jabalpur issued a clarification stating that the image is either AI-generated or from another source and has nothing to do with the Jabalpur cruise accident.
Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared with a false claim that it shows a mother and son who drowned in the Jabalpur cruise tragedy.
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