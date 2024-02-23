WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Farmers’ Protests, West Bengal, and More

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Farmers’ Protests, West Bengal, and More

Here are some pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
WebQoof Recap | Read our recap to find out the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.

(Photo: The Quint)

From unrelated videos being linked to the ongoing farmers' protests to an old video shared as recent visuals from West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, here is a recap of the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.

1. Unrelated Video of People Filling Trenches Falsely Linked to Farmers’ Protest

A video was being circulated to claim that protesting farmers have started making new roads to get into Delhi as all the possible roads to enter the national capital have been blocked by the security forces.

The video showed people digging into a trench with a tractor attempting to pass through it.

However, the video showed farmers in Punjab's Bathinda filling up a trench dug to lay a pipeline, after they did not receive appropriate compensation for their land.

Read the full story here.

2. Fact-Check: Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Mandir Is Not UAE’s First Hindu Temple

Several media organisations, such as Mirror NowIndiatimesWIONThe Times of IndiaMintThe Indian ExpressFirstpost, and Hindustan Times shared reports claiming that the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir was the first Hindu temple in the UAE.

Other notable users, who shared the claim included — The Ministry of Ministry of Culture's official X (formerly Twitter) account, X handle of '@MyGovIndia', Rajasthan's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

(Swipe right to view all claims.)

The Ministry of Culture shared the claim.

'@MyGovIndia' shared the claim.

Rajyavardhan Rathore shared the claim.

WION shared the claim with a video of the inauguration.

Indiatimes shared the claim in an article about Akshay Kumar.

Mirror Now shared the claim with a reel.

However, we found that the BAPS temple is the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, it is not the first in the country. Dubai has had multiple Hindu temples since 1958.

Read our fact-check here.

3. Old Video Passed off as Woman Attacked During Live Interview in Sandeshkhali

(Trigger Warning: Disturbing visuals)

A video was being shared on the internet with a claim that it showed a woman recently getting attacked by a man while she was talking about the situation in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

An archive of the post can be found here

But, we found that the incident was from 2018 and showed a leader from Trinamool Congress (TMC) allegedly beating a supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named Nilima Dey Sarkar.

Read the full story here.

4. Fact-Check: This Clip of PM Modi’s Effigy on a Tractor Is Edited, Not From India

Social media users shared a video which showed an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi tied to a tractor linking it to the ongoing farmers' protests around Delhi.

In the background, a man could be heard asking, "Why are you going in this cold weather." Another individual then replies in Punjabi saying, "What happened? He has taken away our bread, he will take our land, we will go and punch Modi."

You can view an archive of the post here.

However, the video was recorded in the United States and not from India. The audio was added to the viral video and was traced back to an interview conducted by NDTV in November 2020.

Read our fact-check here.

5. Fact-Check: 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Dates Falsely Shared as 2024 Election Dates

An image went viral on the internet claiming that it showed the newly released schedule for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

An archive can be seen here.

However, the schedule used in the viral claim actually shows the dates of 2019 Lok Sabha election and is unrelated to the elections that will be held in 2024.

Read the full story here.

