Old Photo Shared as Congress’ Rahul Gandhi Joining the Ongoing Farmers’ Protests

Fact-Check | The image is old and is unrelated to the ongoing protests.
An image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sitting with other people is being shared to claim that it shows him joining the ongoing farmers' protests around Delhi.
What have users said?: Those sharing the post have said, "Rahul Gandhi joins Farmers Protest In Delhi, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Jharkhand CANCELLED. He is flying in to Delhi from Jaipur, to join the Delhi Chalo Protest."
What is the truth?: While there are news reports indicating that Gandhi might join the farmers' protest, this particular image dates back to July 2021.
The image showed Gandhi driving a tractor with other leaders against the (now repealed) farm laws introduced by the central government.
How did we find that out?: A simple Google Lens search directed us to the same image published on NDTV.
It said that Gandhi was spotted driving a tractor to Parliament along with other Members of Parliament (MPs) demanding for the farm laws to be repealed.
The report carried other images from the protests as well. Other MPs were seen carrying banners and raised slogans.
The report was published on 26 July 2021.
Other sources: The same image was available on Gandhi's official Facebook page that was uploaded on 26 July 2021.
The caption in Hindi loosely translated to, "If you force to sell the farm, then the tractor will run in the Parliament - will continue to grow the crop of truth! Take back the anti-farmer law. #FarmersProtest."
Reports on Gandhi joining ongoing farmers protests: According to The Indian Express, Gandhi is set to join the farmers' protest after cancelling the second leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.
Conclusion: This picture of Gandhi is old and is unrelated to the ongoing farmers' protests around Delhi.
