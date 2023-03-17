WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around PM Modi, Army Chopper Crash & More

An old image of a crashed chopper has been shared by several news organisations and social media users following the crash of an Indian Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, 16 March.

The helicopter was reported to have lost contact with the air traffic control (ATC) at around 9:15 am.

The news organisations that have shared the image include Zee Business, NewsBytes, Amar Ujala, Sakal, and Punjab Kesari, among other social media users.

However, the image is old. It shows an Indian Army helicopter which crash landed following a technical snag in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on 3 February 2020.

You can read our fact-check here.