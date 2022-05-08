After a Battle of Videos, Minister Aditya Thackeray Announces Ayodhya Visit

Aditya Thackeray, Minister for Tourism and Environment, along with several other party workers of the Shiv Sena, will be visiting Ayodhya Ram Temple on 10 June.

A report from the ANI quoted Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut as saying, "Aditya Thackeray and other are visiting Ayodhya to seek blessing and the visit is not political. It is our faith."