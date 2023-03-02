ADVERTISEMENT
PM Modi To Address Nation at 7 PM Today As BJP Wins in 2 Out of 3 States
The BJP retained power in the states of Nagaland and Tripura.
i
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 7 pm on Thursday, 2 March.
This comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in the northeastern states of Nagaland and Tripura along with its alliance partners.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: Narendra Modi
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News