WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Pathaan, India-China Clash, And More

From false claims around actor Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan to old visuals being linked to the recent clash between India and China in Tawang Sector, here's a recap of some of the most viral claims that we debunked this week.
A picture showing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan wearing a saffron prison uniform was being circulated to claim that it is from the actor's upcoming movie Pathaan. Social media users have also shared a clip where Khan can be heard saying, "I am unhappy with the colour of the uniform."
The claim was shared in the backdrop of the controversy around the released song Besharam Rang, which features Khan and Deepika Padukone.
The clip is old and not from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie.
However, the clip is old and from the film Don 2, which showed Khan's character inside a Malaysian jail.
A set of two pictures showing a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers and a video of a member of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) nursing a wounded soldier was going viral to claim that the visuals are from the recent clash between the countries in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector.
The claim stating that the visuals are from the recent clash is false.
However, we could trace one of the pictures back to 2020 and the other two visuals to 2021. According to China, the visuals are from the skirmish that took place between both countries in Galwan valley in June 2020.
An image, which showed Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi dressed as a Hindu saint with beads around his neck, was shared on social media platforms to take a dig at Gandhi for trying to appease the Hindu population.
However, the image is doctored. The face of Gandhi has been morphed onto the body of Namdeo Das Tyagi, who joined the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. Further, the face of Sachin Pilot was photoshopped onto the body of Gandhi.
A picture of several coffins draped in a red cloth resembling the Chinese flag was shared with a claim that it is from funeral of the Chinese soldiers 'killed' in the recent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector.
A clip of four people dancing to a Bollywood song was widely shared with a claim that these people who were dressed in burqas belonged to the Hindu community and were dancing in an "obscene manner" to mock burqas and hijabs.
The video was said to be from St Joseph Engineering College in Karnataka's Mangaluru.
However, the college's principal, Rio D'Souza, told The Quint that all the boys seen dancing in the video belonged to the Muslim community.
