India, China Troops Clash Near LAC in Arunachal, Sustain Minor Injuries

In September 2022, India and China had completed the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hot Springs area in eastern Ladakh, where the two sides have been in a stand-off for the past two years.

Following disengagements in the Galwan Valley in 2020 and Pangong Tso in 2021, this was another step towards restoring the status quo as of April-May 2020.

The Eastern Ladakh border row that escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes in on 15 June 2020 had killed twenty Indian army personnel.