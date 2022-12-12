ADVERTISEMENT

India, China Troops Clash Near LAC in Arunachal, Sustain Minor Injuries

Consequently, both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

The Quint
Published
Hot News
1 min read
India, China Troops Clash Near LAC in Arunachal, Sustain Minor Injuries
i

Troops from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) clashed with Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector on 9 December, leading to personnel of both sides sustaining minor injuries.

In a statment, the Indian Ministry of Defence stated,

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity."

In certain areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang Sector, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.

Also Read

Pak-China’s Project Balochistan: Is It Impossible for Govts To Care for People?

Pak-China’s Project Balochistan: Is It Impossible for Govts To Care for People?
ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2022, India and China had completed the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hot Springs area in eastern Ladakh, where the two sides have been in a stand-off for the past two years.

Following disengagements in the Galwan Valley in 2020 and Pangong Tso in 2021, this was another step towards restoring the status quo as of April-May 2020.

The Eastern Ladakh border row that escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes in on 15 June 2020 had killed twenty Indian army personnel.

Also Read

China ‘Planned’ Galwan Valley Clash, Says US Commission Report

China ‘Planned’ Galwan Valley Clash, Says US Commission Report

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and hot-news

Topics:  india china faceoff 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×