UN Biodiversity Summit: Is China Ready to Take the Lead on Protecting Nature?
Negotiators are convening in Montreal to set goals for curbing Earth’s other crisis: loss of living species.
As the world parses what was achieved at the U.N. climate change conference in Egypt, negotiators are convening in Montreal to set goals for curbing Earth’s other crisis: loss of living species.
Starting on Dec. 7, 2022, 196 nations that have ratified the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity will hold their 15th , or COP15. The convention, which was adopted at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, is by protecting – the variety of life on Earth, from genes up to entire ecosystems.
Today, experts widely agree that biodiversity is at risk. Because of human activities – especially overhunting, overfishing and altering land – species are disappearing from the planet at . The United Nations calls this decline a “.”
This meeting was originally scheduled to take place in Kunming, China, in 2020 but was rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some negotiations held online. China will lead the deliberations in Montreal and will set the agenda and tone. This is the first time that Beijing has presided over a major intergovernmental meeting on the environment. As a , I am eager to see China step into a global leadership role.
Biodiversity in China
If you ask people where on Earth the greatest concentrations of wild species are found, many will assume it’s in rainforests or tropical coral reefs.
In fact, China also is rich in nature. It is home to nearly species – essentially, trees, shrubs and ferns; more than species of vertebrate animals; over 1,400 bird species; and 20% of the world’s fish species.
Many of China’s wild species are , meaning that they are found nowhere else in the world. China contains parts of four of the world’s – places that have large numbers of endemic species and also are seriously at risk.
, the , and the are home to species such as the giant panda, Asiatic black bear, the endangered Sichuan partridge, Xizang alpine toad, Sichuan lancehead and golden pheasant.
China’s Conservation Record
Western media coverage of environmental issues in China often focuses on the nation’s severe urban air pollution and its role as the . But China has a vision for protecting nature, and it has made progress since the last global biodiversity conference in 2018.
In that year, Chinese leaders coined the term “” and wrote it into the nation’s constitution. This signaled a recognition that development should consider environmental impacts as well as economic goals.
At that point, China had already created , covering nearly 15% of its total land area. Protected areas are places where there is dedicated funding and management in place to conserve ecosystems, while also allowing for some human activities in designated zones within them.
In 2021 President Xi Jinping announced that China was formally augmenting this system with a covering 88,000 square miles (227,000 square kilometers) – the largest such system in the world.
China also has the fastest-expanding forest area in the world. From 2013 to 2017 alone, China reforested (334 million hectares) of bare or cultivated land – an area as the entire U.S. national forest system.
At least are on the path to recovery, including the , and .
More to Do
Still, China has major areas for improvement. It has on four of the original Aichi Targets – goals that members of the Convention on Biodiversity adopted for 2011-2020 – including promoting sustainable fisheries, preventing extinctions, controlling invasive alien species and protecting vulnerable ecosystems.
For example, nearly are threatened. Notable species have been declared extinct, including the , the , and the .
The COVID-19 pandemic spotlighted China’s central role in legal and illegal wildlife trade, which threatens many endangered . In response, China updated its , originally enacted in 1989.
On Feb. 24, 2020, the law was expanded to impose a on trading wildlife for use as food. Now, however, the ban is in ways that could weaken it, such as easing restrictions on captive breeding.
Around are degraded, as are . China has lost 80% of its coral reefs and 73% of its mangroves . These challenges highlight the need for aggressive action to protect the nation’s remaining biodiversity strongholds.
Goals for COP15
The central goal of the Montreal conference is adopting a . This road map expands on frameworks put forth in past meetings, including the . As the U.N. has reported, nations by 2020, although six goals were partially achieved.
includes 22 targets to meet by 2030 and four key long-term goals to meet by 2050. They include conserving ecosystems; enhancing the variety of benefits that nature provides to people; ensuring fairness in the sharing of genetic resources, such as digital DNA sequencing data; and solidifying funding commitments.
Many people will be watching to see whether China can successfully lead the negotiations and promote collaboration and consensus. One central challenge is how to pay for the ambitious efforts that the new framework lays out. Environmental advocates are urging wealthy countries to provide up to to help lower-income nations pay for conservation projects and curb illegal wildlife trafficking.
China moved in this direction in 2021 when it launched the and contributed $230 million to it.
Pledges from other countries currently total some , mainly from France, the United Kingdom, Japan and the European Union.
China is likely to face questions about its , a massive infrastructure project that is building railways, pipelines and highways across more than 60 countries.
Critics say it is causing deforestation, flooding and other – including in global biodiversity hot spots like Southeast Asia’s , which contains one of the world’s most important reef systems.
China has pledged to “ going forward, and in 2021, Xi announced on financing new coal power plants overseas, which so far has led to cancellation of . This is a start, but China has more to do in addressing Belt and Road’s global impacts.
As home to and the producer of , China has a key role to play in protecting nature. I hope to see it provide bold leadership in Montreal and in the years ahead.
(Vanessa Hull is an Assistant Professor of Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, at the University of Florida)
(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
(This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
