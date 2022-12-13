Fact-Check: Old Video Shared as 'Recent India-China Clash in Tawang'

A video showing soldiers brawling near snow-clad mountains has gone viral amid reports of a clash between China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector on 9 December, which has reportedly led to injuries on both the sides.

The claim: Those sharing the video claimed that it showed visuals from the recent clash. Some others added that 150 Indian soldiers overpowered 300 PLA troops in Tawang.