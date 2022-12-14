Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, It’s Not a Recent Video of the India-China Clash in Arunachal Pradesh

No, It's Not a Recent Video of the India-China Clash in Arunachal Pradesh

This video has been on the internet since May 2020.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: The video is old and does not show China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Indian soldiers' clash in Arunachal Pradesh.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: The video is old and does not show China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Indian soldiers' clash in Arunachal Pradesh.</p></div>

An old video that shows a scuffle is being shared with a claim that it is from Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector, where a clash between the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Indian soldiers broke out on 9 December.

(Disclaimer: The video carries abusive language. Viewer discretion is advised.)

How old is the video?: The video has been on the internet since May 2020 and it has been linked to the India-China military standoff in Ladakh.

How did we find that out?: We used InVID WeVerify, a video verification tool, and conducted a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video using Yandex search engine.

  • This led us to an extended version of the viral video uploaded on YouTube on 31 May 2020.

  • The video was titled, 'China and Indian Army fight at pangong Lake Ladakh 2020.'

(Note: The video carries abusive language.)

Reports from 2020: An article published in 2020 by India Today carried screenshots from the video and stated that it showed a violent clash between the Indian and the Chinese Army, while the Chinese were arriving in a Humvee-type vehicle.

Comparison between the viral video and the screenshot from India Today's report.

  • The article also carries a statement by the Army Spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand who clarified that the viral video is not authenticated.

Recent clash in Tawang: A clash between Indian and Chinese troops took place in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on 9 December.

  • The fight resulted in personnel of both sides suffering minor injuries.

  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that "no Indian troops had been killed" and the issue had been diplomatically taken up with China.

Conclusion: Clearly, the video going viral currently is an old one.

