No, It’s Not a Recent Video of the India-China Clash in Arunachal Pradesh

Fact-check: The video is old and does not show China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Indian soldiers' clash in Arunachal Pradesh.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An old video that shows a scuffle is being shared with a claim that it is from Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector, where a clash between the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Indian soldiers broke out on 9 December.
(Disclaimer: The video carries abusive language. Viewer discretion is advised.)
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find that out?: We used InVID WeVerify, a video verification tool, and conducted a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video using Yandex search engine.
This led us to an extended version of the viral video uploaded on YouTube on 31 May 2020.
The video was titled, 'China and Indian Army fight at pangong Lake Ladakh 2020.'
(Note: The video carries abusive language.)
Reports from 2020: An article published in 2020 by India Today carried screenshots from the video and stated that it showed a violent clash between the Indian and the Chinese Army, while the Chinese were arriving in a Humvee-type vehicle.
Comparison between the viral video and the screenshot from India Today's report.
The article also carries a statement by the Army Spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand who clarified that the viral video is not authenticated.
Recent clash in Tawang: A clash between Indian and Chinese troops took place in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on 9 December.
The fight resulted in personnel of both sides suffering minor injuries.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that "no Indian troops had been killed" and the issue had been diplomatically taken up with China.
Conclusion: Clearly, the video going viral currently is an old one.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)