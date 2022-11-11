ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Make a Stylish Statement at GQ Awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a public appearance together after a long time.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their public appearance together, after a long time. Making a super stylish statement at the GQ Awards, on 10 November, the duo walked the carpet in their best outfits. While Ranveer was the first to show up in his quirky black and green attire, Deepika raised the temperature in her red power suit. 

Take a look at some pictures here:

