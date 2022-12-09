Photos From Religious Gathering in Mathura Viral as Bharat Jodo Yatra in Raj

Fact-check - Unrelated images from Mathura shared as 'Crowd at Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan'.
(Photo: The Quint)
A set of two images showing a massive crowd is going viral on social media with a claim that these visuals are from Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan.
An archive can be seen here.
Where are the images from?: The images are from Mathura and show a gathering at Jai Gurudev Ashram, which identifies itself as a religious organisation in Mathura.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search and found a tweet that linked the images to a mass gathering at Jai Gurudev Ashram, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.
A tweet by a user 'Pankaj ji mahraaj' from 3 December 2022, carried four images that matched one of the viral images.
Another tweet by the same user carried more images and one of them matched the other image.
(Note: Swipe to check other comparison)
Comparison between the viral image and the images found on Twitter.
The Quint reached out to Baburam Thakur, General Secretary, of the organisation, who told us that the viral photos were from 3 December when the ashram had organised an event near the Mathura-Delhi bypass.
Further, the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Rajasthan on 4 December, whereas the viral photos have been on the internet since 3 December.
Conclusion: Evidently, images from Mathura's gathering were falsely linked to Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan.
