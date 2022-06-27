Tweet on Teesta Setalvad’s Kin Giving 'Clean Chit' to General Dyer Is Misleading

A day after activist-journalist Teesta Setalvad was arrested by the the Gujarat Police Crime Branch, Senior Advisor to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kanchan Gupta, put out a tweet about Setalvad's great grandfather.

In his tweet, Gupta said, "Teesta Setalvad is great granddaughter of Chimanlal Harilal Setalvad who was member of the infamous ‘Hunter Commission’ on Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Commission gave clean chit to General Dyer who ordered the firing on civilians."