India Registers 'Strong Protest' Over Killing of 2 Sikhs in Pakistan's Peshawar
New Delhi said that it expected Islamabad to take "strict action" against those responsible.
Hours after two Sikh men were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Peshawar on Sunday, 15 May, New Delhi said it registered its "strong protest" against Islamabad over the matter, stating that the incident wasn't a "rare occurrence" in the country.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs in India said that it has "seen the reports on the brutal killing of two Sikh traders by unidentified armed men in Peshawar. Sadly, this is not the first such case or a rare occurrence."
Terming the killing of the Sikh men deplorable, New Delhi said it registered a "strong protest with the Government of Pakistan on continued targeting of members of the minority community in Pakistan."
New Delhi also said that it had called upon the authorities in Pakistan, expecting them to investigate the matter "sincerely" and take "strict action" against those responsible.
Victims Were Spice Traders
The victims, identified as Saljeet Singh (42) and Ranjeet Singh (38), were shopkeepers who sold spices at Tal Bazaar in the Sarband area, which falls under the tense Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, reported news agency PTI.
Though the police rushed to the area to nab the perpetrators, they haven't been able to make any arrests so far.
Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan strongly condemned the attack and ordered the police to take immediate action against those involved.
Growing Attacks on Sikhs in Peshawar
Peshawar is home to about 15,000 Sikhs, most of whom reside in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood.
In September 2021, a Sikh Unani medicine practitioner was gunned down by unidentified gunmen inside his clinic in Peshawar.
In 2020, Ravinder Singh, a news channel anchor was killed.
In 2018, Charanjit Singh, an eminent face in Peshawar's Sikh community was gunned down by unidentified men.
(With inputs from PTI.)
