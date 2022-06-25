Amit Shah's Claim About 'No Riots in Gujarat Post 2002' Contradicts NCRB Data

Home Minister Amit Shah recently lauded the Supreme Court's judgment dismissing the plea filed by Zakia Jafri, which challenged the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Shah spoke about the riots, its aftermath, and all that the state government did to control the situation back then.

Elaborating on what his government learned from the riots that broke out, Shah claimed that there had been no riots in the state post 2002.