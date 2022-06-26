Bypoll Results: SAD(A) Wins Sangrur; AAP Sweeps Delhi's Rajinder Nagar
The BJP wrested Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats from the Samajwadi Party while the AAP lost Sangrur to SAD(A).
As the results for the 2022 bypolls started pouring in, Shiromani Akali Dal-Amritsar (SAD-A), clearly emerged as the biggest winner as the party candidate Simranjit Singh Mann registered a thumping victory in Punjab's Sangrur, the home seat of chief minister Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Some relief for AAP, however, came in Delhi as its candidate Durgesh Pathak won the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat with a margin of over 11,000 votes.
Other Big Winners Include:
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha won from Town Bardowali Assembly seat
YSRCP's M Vikram Reddy won from the Atmakur Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh Assembly constituency by over 84,000 seats
BJP's Dinesh Yadav 'Nirahua' won against Samajwadi Party candidate Dharmendra Yadav in Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency
BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat
Counting of votes started at 8 am in three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi where bypolls were held on 23 June.
Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma, and Town Bardowali are four seats which went to polls in the state. Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman registered a victory from Agartala
In Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh and Rampur, both Samajwadi party strongholds, bypolls were necessitated after the resignations of party chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior leader Azam Khan, respectively.
The bypolls in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar took place after incumbent MLA Raghav Chadha resigned on being elected to the Rajya Sabha.
The by-election in Andhra Pradesh was held to fill a vacancy after Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy died in February.
(With inputs from PTI)
