Bypoll Results: SAD(A) Wins Sangrur; AAP Sweeps Delhi's Rajinder Nagar

As the results for the 2022 bypolls started pouring in, Shiromani Akali Dal-Amritsar (SAD-A), clearly emerged as the biggest winner as the party candidate Simranjit Singh Mann registered a thumping victory in Punjab's Sangrur, the home seat of chief minister Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Some relief for AAP, however, came in Delhi as its candidate Durgesh Pathak won the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat with a margin of over 11,000 votes.