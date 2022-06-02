Calcutta HC Allows TMC's Abhishek Banerjee To Go Abroad Amid Coal Scam Probe

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday, 2 June, allowed Trinamool Congress's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee to go to Dubai for medical treatment. This comes even as the Enforcement Direcorate (ED), which is probing the two in a coal smuggling scam, opposed their travel.

In his appeal, Banerjee stated that he had requested the central agency to spare him from questioning for some time as he would have to go abroad for his ophthalmological treatment, but that his request had been denied.

The ED had challenged the plea, stating in the court that Banerjee, during his visit, could meet TMC leader Vinay Mishra, the prime accused in the coal scam case.

The case against the Banerjees relate to an alleged multi-crore coal pilferage scam connected to Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines.