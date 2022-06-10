Bombay HC Denies Immediate Relief to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh in RS Polls Plea

The Bombay High Court on Friday, 10 June, denied immediate permission to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, polling for which is underway till 4 pm.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was also denied permission to vote, as per NDTV. The two politicians are lodged in custody in two separate money laundering cases.

Malik, who is presently lodged in judicial custody, had moved the court earlier in the day seeking permission to vote in the crucial polls, in which six seats from Maharashtra are at stake.

Malik had sought that he be either released from custody on a bond or be permitted to go with a police escort to the Vidhan Bhavan for voting.