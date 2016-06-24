In Pictures: An Exclusive Tour Inside the Victoria Terminus

For a place oozing history out of its nooks and crannies, a crash course in the history of Victoria Terminus is due.

In 1878, a consulting architect named FW Stevens was appointed to construct Bombay’s first public transit terminus that would be the hub of commerce and transport. Based on some surreal watercolour masterpieces by Swedish artist Axel Herman, Stevens worked with Indian architects and artisans to create what we know as Chhatrapati Shivaji Termius. On 20 June, 1887, the project was named Victoria Terminus (VT) after Queen Victoria on her golden jubilee. It was completed in May 1888.

That out of the way, let’s let words and pictures do justice to the magnificence of VT. Built with an elaborate alchemy of Victorian Gothic architecture and Indian style of embellishments and layout, the UNESCO rightfully declared the site as a World Heritage Site in 2004.

To have such a delectable piece of architecture in the middle of chaotic Mumbai and to not explore it would be sin. The Quint had exclusive access to parts of this structure closed off for conservation or for offices of the Central Railways.