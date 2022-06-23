Bypolls Underway in Delhi, UP, Punjab; AAP's Raghav Chadha Casts Vote
By-elections are also underway for Jharkhand's Mandar seat, Andhra Pradesh's Atmakur, and four Tripura seats.
Bypolls are underway for Delhi's Rajinder Nagar Legislative Assembly seat, where a relatively low voter turnout of 26.24 percent was recorded till 1 pm.
The Delhi Assembly seat had fallen vacant after Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month. The seat is hosting a battle between AAP's Durgesh Pathak and the BJP's Rajesh Bhatia, who had also been a councillor from the area.
The Congress has fielded former councillor Prem Lata.
BJP leader Gautam Gambhir cast his vote.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha poses after casting his vote
Bhagwant Mann's Former Seat Up for Grabs in Punjab, UP Sees Contest on 2 Samajwadi Party Bastions
Punjab
In Punjab, polling is underway for the Lok Sabha seat of Sangrur, which had fallen vacant after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann resigned as an MP after being elected to the state Assembly from Dhuri seat in March.
AAP's Gurmail Singh is contesting against the Congress's Dalvir Singh Goldy, the former MLA from Dhuri, and the BJP's Kewal Dhillon.
The ruling AAP is facing its first test of popularity in Sangrur after its sweep in the Punjab polls whose results were declared on 10 March.
Prominent amongst those who cast their votes were Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and AAP candidate Gurmail Singh. Opposition candidates Goldy and Dhillon also voted on Thursday.
Uttar Pradesh
On the other hand, in Uttar Pradesh, voting is underway for Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats, considered as the bastions of the Opposition Samajwadi Party in the state.
The bypolls to the Azamgarh seat were necessitated by the resignation of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly as an MLA in the elections earlier this year. The Rampur seat was vacated by senior SP leader Azam Khan, who too was elected to the state Assembly.
From Rampur, the BJP has fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, who recently joined the party, while the SP has fielded Asim Raja. The Mayawati-led BSP is not contesting from Rampur.
The Azamgarh seat will see a triangular contest among BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua,' a famous Bhojpuri actor-singer, SP's Dharmendra Yadav and BSP's Shah Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali.
The voter turnout on these seats was recorded as follows by the Election Commission until 1 pm:
Sangrur (Punjab): 22.21%
Rampur (UP): 26.39%
Azamgarh (UP): 29.48%
Bypolls in Jharkhand & Andhra
Polling is underway in Jharkhand for the Mandar Assembly seat, which had been vacated after the disqualification of Bandhu Tirkey as an MLA in the wake of his conviction in a corruption case.
Congress has fielded Bandhu's daughter, Shilpa Neha Tirkey, as the common candidate of the JMM-led alliance, while BJP has nominated former legislator Gangotri Kujur from the seat. An independent candidate Dev Kumar Dhan, with backing from Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), is also in the fray.
In Andhra Pradesh, a bypoll is being held to fill the vacancy caused due to the death of then Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in February.
Contest on 4 Seats in Tripura
The bypolls for four Assembly seats in Tripura are underway. The seats that are being contested include Agartala, Town Bardowali, Jubarajnagar, and Surma.
The bypolls in Agartala and Town Bardowali are taking place since Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha resigned as MLAs of the ruling BJP and joined the Congress earlier this year.
Surma, on the other hand, is going to the polls after the BJP's Ashish Das was disqualified by Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty. The Jubarajnagar seat fell vacant due to the death of Ramendra Chandra Debnath, the sitting MLA of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
The left and the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress have fielded candidates in all four Assembly seats.
Voter turnout for the state Assembly elections till 1 pm is as follows:
Atmakur (Andhra Pradesh): 44.14%
Mandar (Jharkhand): 44.81%
Agartala (Tripura): 54.20%
Town Bardowali (Tripura): 52.16%
Surma (Tripura): 53.50%
Jubarajnagar (Tripura): 46.56%
