Graphic Novel: Revisiting Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, 102 Yrs Later

Illustrations: Aroop Mishra
Script: Mythreyee Ramesh
(This was first published on 12 April 2019 and has been republished from The Quint's archives to mark the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.)
On 13 April 1919, over 1,000 Indians were massacred by British troops in Amritsar’s Jallianwala Bagh, leading to a dramatic turn in India’s freedom struggle. One hundred years later, the incident remains a symbol of colonialism’s inhumanity.
Here's what happened before and during the bloodiest Baisakhi.
Published: 12 Apr 2019,06:58 AM IST