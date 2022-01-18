Fact-Check: Temples Demolished, Hindus Killed During SP's Tenure in UP?

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections, a post is doing the rounds which makes a slew of claims about Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav and the work that he did during his tenure. The claim tries to point out that whatever Yadav did was to appease the minorities.

But we looked at each of these claims only to find that while some of the claims are blatantly false and have no ounce of truth, others are exaggerated.