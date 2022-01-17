SP Uses Old Photo From Mumbai to Take a Dig at BJP Govt in UP

A collage of two photographs which claims to show the difference between the tenure of the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government in the state of Uttar Pradesh and the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is being shared ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

One photo shows a bunch of young professionals sitting in front of a computer and working, while the other shows clashes between the police and the youth.

However, one of the photos which has also been shared by the official media cell Twitter handle of SP, is nearly a decade old and is not from Uttar Pradesh but Mumbai, while the second photo is from a 2018 protest which took place in Lucknow.