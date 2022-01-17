Did SP Win Uttar Pradesh State Polls in Years Ending With '2'? Nope.

A graphic going viral on the internet claims that the Samajwadi Party (SP) has won the state elections and formed a government in Uttar Pradesh when polls were held in years ending with the number "2" like, "1992, 2002 and 2012".

The claim was shared by SP supporters ahead of the upcoming 2022 UP State Elections with the implication being that the party would win the polls because the year ends with 2.

However, we found the claim was misleading. The SP didn't win the election in 1992 as elections were not held that year. While elections were held in 2002, the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won the election not SP.

It is true that SP won the election in 2012 under Akhilesh Yadav's leadership who later went on to become the youngest Chief Minister of the state.