Rajiv Gandhi Killing: Decoding the Delay in Perarivalan’s Release

On 21 May 1991, the then Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber while on a visit to Sriperumbudur, in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram district, to campaign for the upcoming elections.

His killing, carried out by Thenmozhi Rajarathinam aka Dhanu, an assassin of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), left 16 people including the Prime Minister dead. More than 45 people were critically injured.

Nearly 30 years later, seven of those convicted for the assassination are still languishing in prison.