Muslim Groups Didn't Say 'Halal Means Spitting on Food', Claim is Misleading

A viral message on social media claims that in Tamil Nadu, Muslims have said that the meaning of 'halal isn't complete unless the cook spits on the food'. The text goes on to warn people against eating such food, and advocates against 'ordering food from any Muslim-owned hotel'.

The text, along with a tweet link, is being shared on social media platforms advising people against eating at 'halal hotels', and adds that Muslims follow this practice for religious reasons. The attached tweet also carries a video which is being used "as evidence" to push the narrative.

However, we found that no such admission had been made by any Muslim body or individual. In fact, the excerpt was from a petition filed in the Kerala High Court by a person named SJR Kumar, who had made this claim, attributing it to the Muslim community.